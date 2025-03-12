New Delhi: Students in Assam’s PM Shri Adarsh Vidyalayas will soon experience mathematics and science through immersive virtual reality (VR) in their local languages, thanks to a pioneering metaverse platform developed by IIT Guwahati.

The “Gyandhara” project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Assam Department of Education, will launch as a pilot program in 56 schools later this year.

It aims to make abstract concepts more accessible and engaging for students aged 13-18 (grades 8-12) by utilizing VR to create interactive 3D environments.

Dr. Keyur Sorathia, the IIT Guwahati Associate Professor leading the initiative, explained that “Gyandhara” seeks to revolutionize traditional learning by providing a dynamic, collaborative, and creative educational experience.

The platform will initially focus on mathematics, science, and social science.

“We are creating an interactive and dynamic learning environment that goes beyond traditional teaching methods, helping students to explore their creativity, develop critical thinking skills, and collaborate with peers from around the world,” Dr. Sorathia stated.

He emphasized the project’s goal of making education an “exciting and rewarding journey.”

The metaverse will deliver lessons in local languages, addressing the challenge of visualizing and understanding complex topics from textbooks.

The pilot programme, which will be the first of its kind in Indian schools, is planned to expand to schools across the Northeast and eventually nationwide.