Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled "Weak Galerkin Finite Element Methods for Maxwell's Equations with Discontinuous Coefficients" at the Department of Mathematics.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree in Mathematics

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28th January 2025 at 3 PM altogether

The venue is altogether in the Department of Mathematics, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc.

They should also submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Applicants may send advanced copy of CV altogether to the Principal Investigator [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here