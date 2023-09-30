Guwahati: The Government of Assam announced on Saturday that all the state-run schools will remain open on 2nd October during Gandhi Jayanti to celebrate it as an International Day of Non-Violence.

The Department of School Education has made the decision to observe this day by organising programmes and activities for students across educational institutions.

“In view of the International Day of Non-Violence, 2023 to be observed globally on 2nd October 2023, the birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Government of Assam in the Department of School Education has also decided to observe the day in all the schools across the state of Assam,” the order from the Education Department read.

The primary objective of this is to instil values of non-violence as well as inclusivity and unity among the students of the state.

The students will also take a non-violence pledge on that day so that they can practice it in their lives.

The need of the hour is to develop compassion and empathy among the students who will be the future of the nation.