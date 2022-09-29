The brand-new Guwahati outlet will provide a contemporary space for socialisation

Guwahati: After serving the foodies in Kolkata for decades and setting the dining scene of the people of Siliguri, Aminia, a 93-year-old biryani restaurant has set foot in Guwahati.

Singer Zubeen Garg on Wednesday formally inaugurated the restaurant in Lachit Nagar area of the city.

Aminia has been serving high-quality Mughlai and North Indian cuisine since its inception in 1929. The iconic Mughlai restaurant has captivated the hearts and souls of gourmands with its expertly curated food and beverages.

The brand-new Guwahati outlet will provide a contemporary space for socialisation where people can share and make memories over freshly crafted Mughlai food and beverages.

The all-new Guwahati outlet of the famed Mughlai dine den features a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary vibe, keeping the trademark aesthetic alive. The sprawling restaurant encapsulates the City of Joy’s glances, figments, and fragments.

Dishes on the eclectic menu of the outlet feature a diverse range of Mughlai and North Indian delicacies along with Aminia’s Classics like Mutton & Chicken Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Aminia Special Mutton Rezala, Chicken Chaap and Firni, to name a few.

Amnia’s quintessential classics Mutton and Chicken Biryani are acclaimed for their perfect aroma and heavenly taste.

The biryani, served with a Kolkata favourite ‘aloo’ (potato), boasts tender meat that falls off the bone and is a must-have.

The Aminia Special Mutton Curry, a crowd-pleaser across all Aminia outlets, is one of the most exquisite bone-off-the-marrow specialities enjoyed by gourmands.

This royal delicacy from Aminia is one of the longest-served dishes that blend in authentic Awadhi flavours.

The recipe, which was curated to satiate the breakfast needs of Britishers, continues to rule the hearts of Mughlai aficionados.

It includes two soft and juicy chunks of mutton, one egg, one whole tomato, one whole onion, one whole potato, and one slice of carrot slow-cooked in a lightly spiced delicious gravy.

Aminia’s Chicken Chaap is also a very popular dish amongst the gastronomes. Essentially slow-cooked, the chicken tangdi is marinated overnight to let the meat absorb all the flavours.

The classic Firni is a melt-in-your-mouth dessert flavour-packed with the goodness of milk, saffron, and nuts that is ideal to end your meal with.

Aside from these renowned classics, Aminia’s extensive menu in its Guwahati outlet includes tantalising appetisers such as Chicken Tandoori, Chicken Cheese Kebab, Mutton Galawti Kebab, Mutton Boti Kebab to name a few.

“Biryani is my all-time favourite, and Aminia’s biryani has always enthralled me with its essence and aroma that nothing else can surpass. Whenever I visited Kolkata, I made it a point to visit Aminia at least once to savour some of its classic Mughlai cuisines. I am delighted to have been a part of the inaugural ceremony. People in Guwahati can now enjoy the most-loved Mughlai cuisine brand,” said Zubeen Garg.

“Aminia’s first outlet, on Zakaria Street, opened in 1929. Later, on August 15, 1947, Independence Day, the largest and oldest outlet was opened in the Futnani Chamber near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Sir Stuart Hogg Market or New Market,” said Mohammed Azhar, the Chairman & Director of Aminia.

“As you can see, we’ve progressed from a little diner to a myriad of outlets. For us, it’s not just about serving high-quality Mughlai cuisine to our most devoted patrons but also evolving ourselves as per their taste palates. We are a brand with a rich history that dates back to the pre-independence era. The love of our devoted patrons has enabled us to flourish while we adapt to their evolving tastes,” he added.

“As one of the city’s best and longest-serving Mughlai diners, we’ve always endeavoured to maintain the sophistication quotient high,” Asher Mohammed Ather, Director of Aminia, said.

He said Aminia’s quality and brand standards have been unrivalled for generations.

“To maintain the quality of our food, we only use high-grade ingredients. Furthermore, cleanliness and safety are important considerations for all our outlets. Daily sanitisation and hygiene checks are all carried out on a regular basis to provide our patrons with quality food,” Ather added.