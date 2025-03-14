Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram, arriving in Jorhat on Friday evening. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state officials welcomed him at Jorhat Airport.

Following his arrival, Shah proceeded to Dergaon in Golaghat district, approximately 26.4 km from Jorhat, where he will spend the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Saturday morning, Shah will inaugurate the first phase of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, a project completed at a cost of Rs 167.4 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the academy’s second phase, a Rs 425.48-crore housing project. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Sarma will attend the event.

Subsequently, Shah will travel to Mizoram to participate in a ceremony marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, located about 15 km away.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shah will return to Guwahati on Saturday evening and stay overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhora.

On Sunday, Shah will journey to Dotma in Kokrajhar district to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), a key signatory of the Bodo Peace Accord.

The event will also be attended by Chief Minister Sarma, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro, and other dignitaries.

In the afternoon, Shah will return to Guwahati to conduct a review of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) implementation in the Northeast with the chief ministers of the eight regional states.

Each state will present its progress on BNS implementation.

Shah is scheduled to depart for New Delhi on Sunday night.