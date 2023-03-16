Guwahati: The Assam Budget 2023-24 was presented by the Finance Minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog, at the Assam Assembly today.

This is the second budget presented by Neog.

The budget proposes to set up infrastructure to make Assam a hub of healthcare in Northeast India by 2026.

Also Read: Himanta-led Assam government spent more in advertisements in two years than Sarbananda government in five years

It also introduces the “Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala scheme” for creating self-employment in the private sector.

Under this scheme, two lakh unemployed youths from BPL families and low-income households are expected to benefit from a one-time Seed Capital of Rs 2 lakh in tranches for starting micro-enterprise units over the next three years.

Apart from the above, Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for this budget and the recruitment of 40,000 candidates will be completed by May 10, 2023.

Also Read: Assam: Two killed in lightning strike in Guwahati, Drarrang

Additionally, a legislation is to be brought in this year to ensure mobility of Government personnel from one department to another to ensure optimum utilization of available manpower.

Here are the highlights of the Assam Budget 2023-24 :

By 2026, Assam will emerge as the hub of healthcare in Northeast India, and infrastructure is being set up accordingly.

Schemes to be announced under Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala – With an intent to create self-employment in the private sector Assam Government proposes to implement a scheme to promote micro-entrepreneurs for creating self-employment opportunities among the unemployed youths belonging to BPL families and low-income households.

Income-generating activities such as Trading, Manufacturing, Service, Food Processing, Handloom, Handicraft, Agriculture and allied, Animal Husbandry, Fishery and Dairy will be supported under this scheme.

Assam Government proposes to cover one lakh eligible beneficiaries, who will be provided with a one-time Seed Capital of Rs 2 lakh in tranches for starting micro-enterprise units in the next three years.

The entrepreneurs who have already availed credit linkage under SVAYEM and are continuing their activities successfully will be given preference in this scheme

Besides this, the Assam government proposes to cover another one lakh entrepreneur-youths who will be provided project-based subsidies in defined projects, targeting the MSME and other segments.

The total investment under this initiative, will be Rs. 5000 crore over the next three years with the potential to transform over two lakh unemployed youths into job creators.

I am allocating Rs 1000 cr in this budget: Neog

Assam government already provided employment to about 42,000 youths across various departments.

Recruitment of another 40,000 candidates will be completed by May 10, 2023. Remaining, about 18,000 are at various stages of recruitment and this will also be completed very soon.

Assam Government to bring legislation this year to ensure mobility of Government personnel from one department to another to ensure optimum utilization of available manpower and bring in many efficiencies in the governmental system.

Though the employee will continue to be on pay roll of his department, his services can be effectively utilized by others.