GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are likely to drench the Northeast state of Assam in the next couple of days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), almost all the districts of Assam are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the festive season of Diwali.

Assam will receive heavy rainfall between October 24 and 26, the IMD predicted.

Orange and Red alerts have already been issued in several districts of Assam.

Heavy rainfall in Assam and few other Northeast states is expected due to the cyclone Sitrang.

The IMD said that cyclonic storm Sitrang was about 300 km from Sagar Island and that it would intensify further into severe cyclonic storm.

Sitrang is expected to make a landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in Bangladesh early on October 25.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Tripura.

With the IMD predicting heavy rainfall, the Tripura government has issued an alert and asked its officials in the districts to take precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tripura on Monday (October 24) and Tuesday (October 25).

The Tripura government has also instructed all district magistrates in the state to alert the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and trained volunteers to remain ready to tackle any situation.