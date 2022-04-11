Following rise in alleged murder cases in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured actions to nab culprits involved in the crimes.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that actions would be taken to make Guwahati city safe again.

Commenting on the rising murder cases in Guwahati city, the Assam CM said that “some elements” have entered into the city to create disturbances.

“Normally Guwahati city is considered as a safe destination, but recently some elements have entered into the city to create disturbances,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also read: ‘Stop harassing youths, or consequences will be dire’: ULFA-I ‘warns’ Assam police

Sarma added: “As police have been taking actions in other crimes, they will look into these cases as well and bring the culprits to justice.”

Notably, at least three alleged murder cases were reported from Guwahati city in Assam on Monday.

While a body of a person named Kajal Chandra Das was recovered from Railway Colony in Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati in the morning, a body of a woman named Kaveri Hazarika was recovered from her residence in Satgaon area in the city.

Later, a body of a person named Imadul Hussain was recovered from Gandhi Basti area in Guwahati.

On Sunday, a person named Ajit Chetia was shot dead by miscreants at his residence.