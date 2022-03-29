Social activist and graffiti artist from Assam Nilim Nayan Mahanta has been granted bail by a court at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Nilim Nayan Mahanta and Ebo Mili, another activist, were granted bail ail with a bond of Rs 3000 on condition that the two accused should repaint the mural as it was.

Nilim Nayan Mahanta was arrested by the Arunachal police from his residence in Lakhimpur in Assam for an anti-dam graffiti that he painted on the “Wall of Harmony” in Itanagar.

Nilim Nayan Mahanta was invited to Arunachal Pradesh to draw graffiti in protest against a dam that is being built in Dibang.

Also read: Assam, Meghalaya sign historic pact to resolve border disputes

The graffiti was in connection with a protest related to a proposed 57000 MW Mega Dams in Arunachal Pradesh.

He painted the graffiti on the Wall of Harmony – an art project at the Secretariat Building Wall in Itanagar.