Political temperatures at Guwahati in Assam is heating up ahead of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

“New entrant” in Assam politics the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, slammed the BJP government in the state over development issues in Guwahati city.

Briefing the media in Guwahati, Delhi MLA and senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena questioned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over “lack of basic amenities” in the capital city.

“These days while campaigning for GMC elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been making promises to provide residents of Guwahati city with basic amenities, including drinking water,” Atishi Marlena said.

She added: “But why the basic amenities were not provided to the residents of Guwahati city during the last six years of BJP rule.”

“What were you (Himanta Biswa Sarma) doing over the past six year in Guwahati?” AAP leader Atishi Marlena questioned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Atishi further questioned: “The Assam CM ran GMC for the past six years. So why now is he talking about bring in development. Why he couldn’t do it earlier?”

“People of Guwahati and Assam wants change,” she added.

Buoyed by its first taste of victory in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in the civic polls held last month, AAP has fielded candidates in 39 out of 60 wards of GMC.

Elections to 60 wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) are slated to be held on April 22.

While campaigning for the GMC elections, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised improved infrastructure in Guwahati city.

“In next four years, we promise to set up government hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma added: “There will be no dearth of funds for developmental works in the (GMC) wards.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further exuded confidence that the candidates fielded by the BJP and its allies would emerge victorious in the upcoming GMC elections in Assam.