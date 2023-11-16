The pervasive impact of modern life and urbanization on the delicate balance of nature has been a recurrent concern for Girimallika Saikia. In her thought-provoking books on Assamese flora and fauna, Saikia, a photographer-turned-writer, brings forth a passionate perspective on the environmental challenges facing Assam and, indeed, the world at large.

In her latest work, “Aranaya Paribesh aru Bonyo Prani” (The Forest Environment and the Wild Animals), published in 2023 by Banalata, Saikia demonstrates a keen awareness of the threats posed to the region’s wildlife. While not explicitly positioning herself as an ecofeminist, her work subtly echoes ecofeminist principles, advocating for the respect and protection of both women and nature.

The narrative unfolds with Saikia’s observant eye capturing the intricate details of Assam’s forests, from the majestic unicorn to the gentle elephants, and even to the fox, whose plight deeply saddens her. She sheds light on the merciless killing of snakes, both in localities and the broader Assamese forests, underscoring the urgency of addressing such practices. Saikia’s lens extends to the illicit trade in Musk deer and Python, urging immediate government intervention.

Saikia’s literary journey began with her first book, “Ananya Aranya” (Unique Forest), published in 2022, where she exhibited a visionary approach. However, it is in her latest work that she delves deeper into the nuances of Assamese nature, capturing the essence of every living being in the ecosystem.

Despite not explicitly identifying as an ecofeminist, Saikia aligns with ecofeminist ideals through her writings, emphasizing the need to reevaluate the relationship between humans and the natural world. Her exploration of these connections resonates with ecofeminist scholars who have identified the parallels between the oppression of nature and the oppression of women.

Girimallika Saikia’s unique perspective is shaped by her background as a studious individual who, from her childhood days in the serene surroundings of North Assam, developed a profound love for nature. Inspired by renowned naturalist writer Homen Borgohain, she embarked on a literary journey that uniquely blends her photographic skills with a commitment to environmental advocacy.

Living in Golaghat, a cultural hub of Assam, Saikia, despite the demands of her professional and family life, remains dedicated to capturing the essence of Assamese nature. Her ability to depict the idyllic life in Assam through visual graphics enriches her literary narratives, creating a compelling narrative that goes beyond words.

As a concerned nature enthusiast, Saikia addresses the crisis faced by wild animals in Assam with a maternal concern, portraying the Earth as a suffering mother. Her exploration of the diverse flora and fauna of Assam, from the one-horned Indian rhinoceros to the Asian elephant, underscores the urgent need for environmental protection.

In essence, Girimallika Saikia emerges as a unique voice in Assamese literature, subtly embracing ecofeminist ideals through her thought-provoking books on nature.

Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee, currently Affiliate Faculty of English at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, and a poet. He can be reached at: bhattacharjr@vcu.edu