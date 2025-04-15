Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on April 15, 2025, that Assamese will now be a compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, and acts across the state.

The order, signed by the Governor, took effect the same day, aligning with the celebration of the Assamese New Year.

In his announcement on social media, the Chief Minister clarified that Bengali will be used for official communication in the Barak Valley districts, and Bodo in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

As per the official notification, all government-related documents including acts, rules, regulations, office memoranda, transfer/posting orders, and scheme guidelines will now be issued in both English and Assamese. In Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo versions will also be included accordingly.

The government also plans to translate older legacy documents like Acts, Rules, and Regulations into Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo in phases over the next two years, with help from university language departments.

English will still be used for communication with the Central government, other states, and the judiciary. In case of legal ambiguities, the English version of documents will be considered final.

Additionally, government officials have been instructed to use the Anuvaad Bhashini app for translations between English and the regional languages Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo.