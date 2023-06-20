Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) clarified on Tuesday that the recent wave of floods in western Assam was not solely caused by the release of water from the Kurichhu dam in Bhutan.

Media reports had linked the dam release to the rising water levels and floods in the region.

ASDMA stated that the flood situation in western Assam as a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam. In a statement, ASDMA emphasized that the rise in water levels in rivers like the Brahmaputra and its tributaries was primarily due to incessant rainfall in Bhutan’s upper catchment area.

The agency addressed the concerns raised by local news channels and newspapers, stating that panic had been caused among the population by linking the floods solely to the dam release. ASDMA highlighted the importance of understanding that the flood situation in western Assam was a result of both the dam release and continuous rainfall in the region.

The Royal Government of Bhutan issued a weather advisory, predicting cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of Bhutan over the next few days. This could potentially lead to a further rise in water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

ASDMA urged residents in Assam’s riverine areas to be prepared with emergency kits and advised against venturing into the rising waters during this period. Activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily were strongly discouraged.

ASDMA assured the public that they would closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates and support to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Assam.

As of Tuesday evening, over 34,000 people have been affected by the first wave of the floods in the state. The floods have also caused significant damage to farmland, affecting approximately 4,741.23 hectares of crop area. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and embankments has also suffered damage due to the surging floodwaters.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease after June 22. However, Assam will continue to experience heavy rain until then, with moisture incursion likely to persist due to strong low-level southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India. Widespread rainfall activity, including heavy to very heavy showers and thunderstorms with lightning, is expected to continue over Assam for the next two to three days before gradually subsiding.