GUWAHATI: Two separate incidents in upper Assam have raised concerns about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms without proper knowledge two families fell seriously ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

In the first incident, a family of five residing in Merapani, Golaghat district, experienced severe health symptoms after consuming wild mushrooms.

The affected family members, identified as Junmoni Korua (10), Nimli Korua (48), Raju Korua (27), Savitri Korua (6), and Nagawatia Korua (50), complained of symptoms including nausea, dizziness, and crushing chest pain.

All of them were immediately rushed to the Merapani Community Health Centre for urgent medical attention after their condition turned to be worse.

On being examined by the doctors, Nimli Korua and Junmoni Korua were reported to be in critical condition.

In a similar incident in Sapekhati village, Sonari subdivision of Sivasgar district, eight members of a family fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

The affected individuals, namely Dhaniram Karmakar, Shankar Karmakar, Mamata Karmakar, Hemant Karmakar, Mongli Karmakar, Ganesh Karmakar, Akhil Karmakar, and Parishmita Karmakar, were admitted to Rajapukhuri hospital for medical treatment.

The consumption of poisonous mushrooms can result in severe health complications and, in some cases, prove fatal.

Although mushroom poisoning is relatively uncommon, it is crucial to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms, particularly those found in the wild.