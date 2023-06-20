DIMAPUR: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has directed all heads of institutions under it to put in place robust anti-bullying and ragging committee refer general rules and a zero tolerance policy to curb the menace of bullying and ragging in schools and hostels in the state.

The heads of institutions in Nagaland have also been asked to take all possible measures to create a conducive environment for the learners and ensure that no child becomes a victim of bullying or ragging.

The NBSE issued a notification on Tuesday following reports of instances of students seeking to transfer schools due to incidences of bullying in some schools.

“Every act of ragging/bullying, major or minor, is beyond the limits of decency, morality and humanity,” it said.

Expressing serious concern over the prevalence of bullying and victimisation of school-going children, the board said it has severe short and long term consequences on the students.

It stressed that there is an urgent need for institutions to have a school counsellor to support students socially, emotionally and academically when facing challenges that can prevent them from fully thriving within the school setting.

The board also pointed to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reports that bullying has a significant negative effect on children’s mental health, quality of life and academic achievement.

It said the children who are frequently bullied are nearly three times more likely to feel like an outsider at school and more than twice as likely to miss school as those who are not frequently bullied.

They have worse educational outcomes than their peers and are also more likely to leave formal education after finishing secondary school, it added.