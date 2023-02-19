Guwahati: A 51-year-old senior doctor at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night at her residence, police said on Sunday.

Dr Ivy Sharma, who worked as an assistant professor in the pathology department at GMCH, was found hanging herself at her residence at Basisthapur under Hatigaon police station in Guwahati, said a police official.

Her husband Dr Debajit Chaudhary, who is the superintendent of GMCH cancer hospital, first spotted her and immediately rushed her to GMCH, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

A suicide note was found on her table where she has blamed no one for her act, said Hatigaon police station sub-inspector Rinki Hazarika. She said no foul play is suspected so far.

Family sources said she was undergoing depression and took the extreme step. She was also receiving treatment at the psychiatry department at GMCH.

Dr Sharma, who was also in charge of CCL at GMCH, is survived by a daughter besides her husband.