Guwahati: A 21-year-old woman was found dead at the washroom of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ashiya Khatun and was found lying dead in a washroom of the old building of the GMCH.

She was there at the hospital for the treatment of her child.

Her mother has accused her husband Hadi Ali of being behind the death.

She alleged that Hadi who is Ashiya’s second husband had a fight with her on Saturday night inside the hospital complex.

Both of them allegedly had frequent fights with one another as Ali suspects her of being in contact with her first husband.

Her mother claimed that the fights were often physical and Ali usually abuses her physically.

The police have sent the dead body for post mortem and people suspected to be behind the case are being interrogated.

People have raised questions on how such an incident can take place at the GMCH as the place is usually surrounded by security personnel as well as employees of the hospital.