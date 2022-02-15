CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital



North Lakhimpur: The much-awaited Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital was on Tuesday inaugurated in North Lakhimpur with the commencement of classes for MBBS in Chaboti-Chawukham, North Lakhimpur.

The medical college was inaugurated and dedicated to the state by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in presence of Assam health minister Kesab Mahanta, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, local MLA Manab Deka and MLA of Dhakuwakhona Naba Kumar Doley.

Inaugurating the medical college, Chief Minister Sarma said that there will be similar colleges in every district headquarters of Assam.

“There are 24,000 villages in Assam that require two doctors which amounts to 48,000 thousand doctors. The medical colleges in 24 districts of the state will produce that required number of doctors in the next 15 to 20 years time,” said CM Sarma.

He also said that the LMCH will also have PG Courses soon.

The Chief Minister also said that the North Lakhimpur Cancer Hospital would also be inaugurated soon and North Lakhimpur would also have a university by 2025.

He also asked the state health minister Kesab Mahanta to start a BSc nursing college and a dental college in North Lakhimpur.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crores and located in 168 bighas of land, the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, which is affiliated to Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, is the 8th medical college of Assam.

It has 514 beds, 80 ICU beds, 7 Operation Theatres, facilities of MRI and CT scan with 122 interns and 66 resident doctors.

The Principal of LMCH, Dr. Anup Kumar Das led the oath of newly enrolled students at the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier the Chief Minister inaugurated the administrative building of Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science at Zoihing.