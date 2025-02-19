Guwahati: Naharlagun Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh has arrested an Assamese drug peddler on Monday with suspected heroin.

According to police, the drug peddler was identified as Saheeda Khatoon (40) from Nagaon district in Assam.

Acting on reliable information, a police team conducted a search at her residence located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Niya Colony.

During the operation, officers discovered 34.72 grams of suspected heroin hidden in a soap case in the accused’s bedroom, as informed by Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

After the drugs were seized, Khatoon was promptly arrested, and a case was filed under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, the SP confirmed.

