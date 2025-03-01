DPR for Assam-Bhutan railway link finalized: NFR

Guwahati: The railway project connecting Assam’s Kokrajhar and Bhutan’s Gelephu has been fast-tracked, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announcing on March 1, 2025, that the final locational survey has been completed.

The detailed project report has been submitted to the government for approval.

This announcement comes less than a week after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the new Assam-Bhutan railway line aimed at boosting cross-border connectivity and strengthening bilateral relations.

The proposed 69.04 km railway line is estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore and is expected to benefit Assam by linking it to Bhutan’s upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City, a planned global economic hub.

The project will include six new stations—Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri (all in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region), and Gelephu. The infrastructure plan features 31 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one road overbridge, 39 road underbridges, and two viaducts of 11 meters in length.

An NFR spokesperson highlighted the significance of the project, stating that it will enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and Bhutan.

Additionally, it will improve connectivity by providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation between the two nations.