Guwahati: The Dibrugarh University fraternity condemned the recent controversial report published by a private media house about one of their colleagues.

It was reported that a faculty member of Assam’s Dibrugarh University had accidentally screened pornography during a live programme but the allegations were denied by the concerned Assistant Professor Kaustubh Deka.

The Dibrugarh University fraternity later said that it strongly condemns the “misreporting by a media house” on the event.

The incident took place during an online event that was being held by an organisation named 15 Minit Xikhya.

The Dibrugarh University in a tweet wrote, “Urge the media to verify any news before putting it out.”

Dibrugarh University fraternity strongly condemn the misreporting by a media house on an event held by @15minitxikhya where one of our faculty members was involved.



Sharing the event organisers' response. Urge the media to verify any news before putting it out.

The 15 Minit Xikhya is an online educational portal that hosts short lectures covering basic concepts and career opportunities in various disciplines belonging to humanities, social and natural sciences, business administration, etc.

The portal in its response to the report stated during the programme that was held on March 20 some objectionable pictures and conversations appeared on the Zoom platform and the issue was played as distorted news by “some media in Assam” without any specific investigation.

The portal named a private news channel based in Guwahati and stated that the channel did not verify the facts.

“It is very unfortunate and we strongly condemn it”, the 15 Minit Xikhya added.

They too claimed that the programme was “Zoom bombed”.

They further stated that in order to create a sensation, the facts of the incident were not verified while reporting and termed it to be unfortunate.

Kaustubh Kumar Deka earlier stated that he had become a victim of a conspiracy and a completely unfair ‘media trial’.

In a post responding to the reports, Deka wrote, “I have become a victim of a conspiracy and a completely unfair ‘media trial’ as some completely false allegations have been levelled against me, all those which I completely deny.”

He further wrote, “I dare anyone to prove it and I am hundred per cent open to any investigation/forensic analysis of my laptop and all other devices for the same. I have already lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime cell and I’m hopeful that the truth will be out very soon.”

He while sharing some facts on the programme stated that no such slides of any pornographic material were shared from his end or his laptop.

“A forensic investigation will establish it. In fact, I was completely unaware of the whole episode”, he added.