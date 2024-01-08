DERGAON: Dergaon area in Golaghat district in Assam seems to have turned into a accident hotspot, with several mishaps reported in recent times.

On Monday (January 08), one more accident was reported from near Dergaon area in Golaghat district of Assam.

An LPG cylinders-laden truck turned turtle after crashing onto side railings along the national highway.

The accident was reported from Badulipar area near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam in the wee hours of Monday (January 08).

The ill-fated truck, bearing registration number AS-01-NC-3090, was transporting LPG cylinders from Goalpara to Demow in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Occupants of the truck sustained injuries in the accident.

Notably, this was the second major accident to have been reported from Badulipar area near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam in a span of 24 hours.

On Sunday (January 07), a Bolero car with two people turned turtle after ramming onto a divider at Badulipar area near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

Both the passengers inside the car miraculously escaped the accident with just minor injuries.

Last week, in a fatal road accident at Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Aassam, at least 12 people lost their lives after a bus carrying picnic goers collided head-on with a truck.