GUWAHATI: A personnel of the central reserve police force (CRPF), who hailed from the Northeast state of Assam, died by suicide on Monday (July 10).

The deceased CRPF personnel has been identified as Pranjal Nath.

Nath hailed from Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam and was posted in Jharkhand.

Pranjal Nath took his life while on duty at the headquarters of the 112th battalion of the CRPF at Chianki in Jharkhand.

According to reports, Nath shot himself with his service rifle.

The reason behind Nath dying by suicide is yet to be ascertained.

However, an investigation into the incident has been launched by the authorities.

31-year-old Pranjal Nath had joined duty on July 8 after spending two months holiday in Assam.

His body has been sent for post-mortem to the Medinirai medical college and hospital in Jharkhand.

Nath was also part of the anti-Maoist operation in Budha Pahad, which was recently freed from Maoists by security forces.