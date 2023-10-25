GUWAHATI: Crimes like murder, rape and dacoity in the Northeast state of Assam is witnessing a decreasing trend.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (October 25).

“Our commitment to make Assam a crime-free state is moving positively in the right direction,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM also shared “an update on the decreasing trend of all major kind of crimes recorded in the state”.

He said that “major crimes have seen a dip due to pro-active measures of the government”.

The Assam CM stated that measures like “active police patrolling, increased efficiency in crime management, use of forensics, greater people-police coordination, firm support from government of Assam” have been the reasons behind decrease in major crimes in the state.

DATA SHARED BY ASSAM CM ON MAJOR CRIMES IN PAST 5 YEARS