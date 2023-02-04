Guwahati: Amid the crackdown on child marriage cases, a young widow died by suicide in Western Assam’s South Salamara Mancachar district.

The deceased woman, identified as Khushboo Begum, was a mother of two children.

She died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her father’s residence.

The incident took place on Friday night in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.

According to reports, the woman got married when she was a minor and feared that her father would be arrested for facilitating her marriage.

The woman married one Mojib Miya in 2012. Her husband passed away due to Covid-19 in 2020.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman identified as Afroza Khatun reached Golakganj police station and threatened to commit suicide if her husband and father are not released.

Khatun’s husband and father were apprehended by police after CM’s directive to crack down on child marriage cases.

Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive, Assam police have launched a massive crackdown on child marriage in the state and so far, over 2,000 people have been arrested and 4,004 cases registered.