New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the Assam government for its crackdown against child marriage in the state.

Owaisi asked who would take care of the wives of those who have been arrested in the operation.

The AIMIM chief also accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma government of giving lands to people in upper Assam and not doing the same in “lower Assam”.

He also said the BJP has been ruling Assam for six states and questioned why no action was taken till now.

Owaisi also questioned the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on how many schools it has established. “Why aren’t they opening new schools?”, asked the AIMIM chief.

Assam government launched a massive crackdown on child marriage in the state and so far, over 2,000 people have been arrested and 4,004 cases registered.

The police said they have a list of 8,000 accused and the drive will continue.

Assam government action has triggered protests in different places including Majuli and Dhubri.

Hundreds of women staged protests against the arrest of their husbands and sons, saying they have no means of income.

The women questioned how they and their children will survive if their husbands and sons were arrested.