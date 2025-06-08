Nazira: State Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary Kanak Gogoi has said that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi should focus on framing of an alternative economic programme with the participation of all the Left, democratic and secular parties in order to remove the BJP from power in Assam.

“The State CPI wants Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi to focus on framing an alternative economic programme with the participation of all the Left, democratic, and

secular parties of Assam. Otherwise, it will not be easy to remove the BJP from power in the State,” Kanak Gogoi told this reporter on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The State CPI is an ally of the United Opposition Forum, Assam. The Forum, which was formed to defeat the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections, has been fragile for quite some time, with some partners pointing to infighting within the 18-party Opposition bloc, including the Congress, Raijor Dal, and AJP.

The CPI leader said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to deal with the urgent issues of the State. He is creating new issues to divert people’s attention from pressing issues. The State government has also failed to protect public life and property. It is in this context that Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi should come together to strengthen the Opposition bloc in Assam.”

He said the country is at a critical juncture, with the NDA government trying to rule the country by making a mockery of the Indian Constitution and democracy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The NDA government has totally rejected the plurality, secular structure and federal system of the country,” the CPI leader alleged.