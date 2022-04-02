Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Saturday said that the Budget Session 2022 ended without revealing the data on the corruption and failures of the BJP government.

Addressing the media, Debabrata Saikia said, “The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which began on March 14 concluded without any discussion on failures of the government. The opposition during the session raised various issues related to the state but the ruling party ignored those and tried to praise themselves only.” but did not succeed.

He added that during the inaugural, the Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi Badiya delivered a 36-paged speech but did not reveal the corruption and failures of this government.

Also Read: Assam: Congress opposing EVMs for GMC election

He added that during the session Finance Minister Ajanta Neog replying to a question on the floor said only 42 per cent of the development funds were used in the last five years.

He added that this was is very unfortunate as not spending the funds earmarked in the budget does not reach the target set.

He added that this non-usage of funds hampers the dichotomy and development of the state. “Their reply revealed that the government has failed to meet the promise of 1 lakh jobs announced”, he added.

Currently, there are 1,07,149 job vacancies in various departments of the State Government.

“The vacant post should be filled up soon”, Saikia demanded.

Debabrata Saikia also pointed out that the government had failed to respond to ongoing cases regarding the alleged fake encounters in the state.

Also Read: Assam: 208 finalised candidates for GMC elections

“Topics NRC settlement, rampant corruption in water supply schemes etc., were also left out”, he added.

He added that there were no schemes that could provide relief to the common man in the budget for 2022.

He also stated that the funds of key departments like education, health, agriculture etc. were also reduced as compared to earlier budgets.