GUWAHATI: Construction of 500 new schools in Assam will begin in the month of February this year.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (January 12).

“In February, we will lay foundation for 500 new schools in Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Furthermore, the Assam CM expressed confidence that the anti-polygamy law will be passed in the state assembly.

The Assam legislative assembly is set to sit for budget session from February 05.

During the Assam budget session, the state government is expected to table the anti-polygamy law.

“We are working very hard on it,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the anti-polygamy law.

Assam govt launches biggest ever scheme for women entrepreneurs

The Assam government on Thursday launched a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni’ for 3.9 million rural women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) aimed to help 3.9 million women associated with 7 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) across the state.

Initially, the state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 3,900 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “This scheme is launched to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of building 2 crore lakhpati didis across the country. Today we’ve proudly unveiled a new effort to offer Rs 35,000 financial assistance to 39 lakh rural women.”

“We already have a scheme for women SHGs in which around 700,000 women associated with SHGs have become ‘lakhpatis’. The new scheme will help to those women who want to start their entrepreneurial journey separately from the SHGs they are associated with,” Sarma said.