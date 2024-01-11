Dibrugarh: In Assam’s Dibrugarh, after 24 hours of construction, the Lahowal-Jaipur road was damaged due to low quality of work.

The construction of the Lahowal-Jaipur road was done by the fund of Oil India Limited (OIL), but after 24 hours of construction, the road was damaged.

The Lahowal-Jaipur road is an important link road in Dibrugarh district and every day more than 100 Oil tankers ply through this road.

“Due to the low-quality work done by the contractor, the road got damaged after 24 hours. Funds have been allocated by Oil India Limited (OIL) to construct the road but due to the bad quality of materials used for the construction of the road, it got damaged,” said a resident of Lahowal.

AASU Lahowal regional unit criticised the low-quality work done by the contractor and demanded to blacklist the contractor.

“If the contractor built such low-quality work then within a short time roads will be damaged. The materials which were used for the construction of the roads are of low quality. We demand the contractor should be blacklisted,” said a member of AASU.

He said, “Due to this poor quality of road accidents can happen. If accidents happen who will be responsible for that? The concerned department should take strict action against the contractor and the engineer who has constructed the road.”