GUWAHATI: Around 1000 private madrassas in Assam will be shut soon.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said that the Assam government is trying to negotiate with private madrassas for their closure and conversion to general schools.

“Private madrassas are protected by the Constitution of India. The government cannot touch minority-run religious educational institutes. However, the Assam police and education department are trying to close around 1000 private madrassas,” he said.

The Assam CM added: “We are in negotiations with private madrassa bodies.”

It may be mentioned here that the Assam government has already closed all government-run madrassas in the state and converted them to general schools.

Meanwhile, speaking on the census of Muslim community in Assam, the chief minister said that all the five Assamese Muslim communities in the state have approved the census.

“By 2024 end, we will complete the census,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.