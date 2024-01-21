GUWAHATI: The Congress party has stated that it is “not scared” of the BJP and its governments.

Congress has said that the BJP and the Assam government are “extremely anxious at the success of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”.

“This is proved once again today when a group of BJP activists tried to attack senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh,” the Congress said in a statement.

It added: “In yet another incident BJP goons attacked Bhupen Borah, president, APCC injuring him profoundly along with another Congress cadre Hridoy Das.”

Assam Congress has irrevocably condemned “such heinous crimes and warned not to repeat such misadventures in future”.

Meanwhile, the Congress has filed an FIR at the Jamugurihat police station in Assam in connection with the attacks.

“BJP and its government is hopelessly despaired at the popularity of Congress sponsored BJNY and in this panic driven situation they tried to attack Jairam Ramesh, in an attempt to sabotage the Yatra,” Congress said.

The Congress has accused Assam BJP MLA Padma Hazarika to be behind the “cowardly attack” on the Congress leaders.

“Therefore, Congress has no faith on the police enquiry; instead demands a judicial probe,” it said.

The Congress, in fact, set a 24-hour deadline before the Assam government to book the culprits behind the attacks.

The Congress has threatened to launch a series of protest programs if the BJP-led Assam government fails to apprehended the culprits.

“We warn the chief minister of Assam to book the criminals involved immediately. This is nothing but an act of cowardly behaviour and we ask them to refrain from such misnomer in the future,” Congress said.