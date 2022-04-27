The Assam Congress has written to Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly – Biswajit Daimary seeking disqualification of its suspended MLA Sherman Ali from the House.

A delegation of Assam Congress, led by leader of opposition – Debabrata Saikia has submitted a letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary on the matter.

Notably, MLA Sherman Ali was suspended by the Congress party in Assam in October last year for violating part discipline and anti-party activities.

Prior to suspension, MLA Sherman Ali was also arrested for allegedly making provocative statements in relation to an eviction drive in Darrang district of Assam in September last year.

The Assam Congress, earlier, had also requested Speaker Biswajit Daimary to disqualify two other party MLAs – Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed.

Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed were also suspended by the Assam Congress soon after the Rajya Sabha elections were over.

Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary also issued show cause notices to the two Congress MLAs- Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed after the Congress party sought their disqualification from the assembly for allegedly violating Congress party whip.

Notably, in the Rajya Sabha elections, the vote of Assam Congress MLA Siddique Ahmed was disqualified, Sashi Kanta Das voted for the ruling alliance’s candidate.