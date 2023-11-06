Guwahati: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta for elevation to the Centre for Supreme Court judge.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also recommended Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih to be elevated as judges to the top court.

Justice Mehta was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011. Having attained seniority in his parent High Court, he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and is serving there since February 15, 2023. He has served as a High Court judge for more than 12 years.

Justice Sharma was appointed as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana on October 11, 2021 and thereafter, transferred to the High Court of Delhi on June 28, 2022.

Justice Sharma has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 15 years and as Chief Justice of the High Court for more than 2 years.

Justice Masih was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2023.