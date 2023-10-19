GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has rejected the bail pleas of all the accused in the infamous Bajali police corruption case in Assam.

According to reports, bail pleas of former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, her husband Subhas Chander, and DSP Puskal Gogoi, Home Guard Deepjyoti Kalita, informer Iswar Chand Baruah were rejected.

Several high profile arrests were made by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police in connection with the Bajali corruption case.

Top police officials of Bajali in Assam, including an IPS officer and APS officers, were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes worth crores of rupees.

The Bajali corruption case came under investigation after a areca nuts (supari) trader named Rabiul Islam lodged an FIR, complaining that he was false implicated in a criminal case by the mentioned police officials.

Rabiul Islam also claimed that the police officials had threatened him of dire consequences and demanded several crore of rupees as bribe.

According to reports, the accused police officials had demanded Rs 5 crore from Islam and threatened to arrest him in a false case if he failed to deliver the demanded money.

The case is currently being investigated by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police.