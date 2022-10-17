NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud as the next chief justice of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud will take over charge as the chief justice of India (CJI) on November 9.

The development was confirmed by union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

Justice DY Chandrachud will take over as the 50th chief justice of India (CJI) after the retirement of incumbent CJI UU Lalit.

Notably, outgoing CJI UU Lalit had recommended the name of justice DY Chandrachud as his successor on October 11.

Justice DY Chandrachud will have a term of over two years, which will end on November 10, 2024.

It will be one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.

Justice DY Chandrachud’s father Justice YV Chandrachud had also served as the chief justice of India (CJI).

Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th CJI.