Guwahati: The Assam state committee of the BJP was left embarrassed after it failed to draw a crowd to the rally addressed by the party’s national president JP Nadda in Sivasagar on Sunday.

As part of the ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday addressed a public meeting at Charing Jokaichuk in Sivasagar in Suvasagar district, but at the place, there were only a few hundred people in attendance.

The party arranged over ten thousand chairs at the meeting venue, but almost 75% of seats remained vacant, said a BJP worker requesting anonymity.

Despite the party workers’ best efforts, people did not turn up to the meeting at Charing, said locals.

According to locals, those who had turned up also left the rally midway. “As a result of which, BJP’s Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita and national president JP Nadda had to address the programme before empty chairs,” said a local.

A BJP worker allegedly assaulted a couple for failing to attend the on Sunday.

The BJP worker identified as Angshuman Borah allegedly thrashed Tamash Changmai and Purnima Changmai in the Gaurisagar area in the Sivasagar district for failing to attend the rally addressed Nadda in Sivasagar.