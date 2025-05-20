Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh recorded its highest-ever monthly GST collection in April 2025, reflecting a nationwide surge in goods and services tax revenues.

The state’s GST receipts rose to Rs 332 crore, marking a 66% increase over the same period last year, according to a release from the CGST & CX Commissionerate’s Anti-Evasion Unit.

India as a whole also reported a record-breaking GST collection in April, with total receipts reaching Rs 2.37 lakh crore, an increase of 12.6% compared to April 2024.

Since GST was introduced in July 2017, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant expansion in its taxpayer base, which now includes nearly 20,000 registered taxpayers.

To mark the growing role of GST and promote public awareness, the Central GST Itanagar Commissionerate held a cyclothon on May 18 under the theme ‘Sunday on Cycles.’

Despite rainy conditions, around 45 participants joined the early morning event, which began at Bank Tinali and concluded at Indira Gandhi Park.

The rally also aimed to encourage a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness as the GST system approaches its eighth anniversary.