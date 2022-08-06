Delhi: The Noida Police has booked a BJP leader who had allegedly abused and assaulted a woman in Sector-93B in Noida.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Shrikant Tyagi who according to his social media handles is a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

The accused had assaulted the woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B in Noida.

The incident had taken place as the woman objected to the plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi citing a violation of rules.

As per videos that had gone viral, Tyagi is seen hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also was seen using abusive words for her husband and making derogatory remarks about her.

Reports stated that Tyagi allegedly had occupied or encroached on the society park and was also served notice over the illegal occupancy.

But, he allegedly refused to vacate or leave the park using his “position” as a power.

While an investigation has been initiated and booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), he is yet to be arrested.