Guwahati: In a shocking recovery in the Nagaon district, a human skeleton was reported from the septic tank of a toilet in the Kaliabor area.

As per reports, the skeleton has been identified as a person named Umesh Bora who was reported to be missing three months ago.

His wife also registered a complaint in connection with him being missing but the recovery has brought in certain questions.

Reports state that based on the complaint, the police had probed the manner and during this, the dead body which turned into a skeleton was recovered from the tank.

An enquiry has been initiated in connection with the case and the primary suspects are the man’s wife and another person named Majibur Rahman.

It has been alleged that the man’s wife had an extramarital affair with Rahman and this could be the motive for the murder of the man.

Both Rahman and the man’s wife have been detained and an inquiry is still on.