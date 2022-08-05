Guwahati: Assam’s legendary Sattriya dance exponent Garima Hazarika died in Guwahati on Friday due to old age ailments. She was 83.

She leaves behind her son, daughter-in-law, and a grandchild.



Her husband Krishnamurthi Hazarika, who too was a classical dancer, had predeceased her.

Credited with pioneering the entry of women Sattriya dancers on the stage, Hazarika was also proficient in Odissi and Kathak dance forms.



The Sattriya dance form was earlier confined to the ‘sattras’ or Vaishnav monasteries and practised by its male inmates.

Hazarika had worked relentlessly with the help of eminent scholar Maheswar Neog to take the dance form to the world and train women to perform it on the stage.



She is also credited with designing costumes for Sattriya dance in a form more suitable for the stage.



Hazarika had started learning kathak from a very young age from Guru Charu Bordoloi and later went on to learn Sattriya from Guru Rosheshwar Saikia and Borbayan Ghana Kanta Bora of Kamlabari Sattra.



She studied at the Delhi School of Art and stayed in the national capital till 1968. There she met Odissi danseuse Indrani Rehman and realised that there were several similarities between the dance forms of both states.



She went on to learn Odissi dance from Guru Surendra Nath Jena and was his first disciple from Assam.



On her return to the state, Hazarika founded the Mitali Kala Kendra, an institution for classical and traditional dances, where costume designing, set designing, painting, mask-making, make-up, choreography and art direction were also taught.



She was actively involved in choreography, stage and costume designing in various mobile theatres of the state and went on to compose 16 dance dramas for performance.



Hazarika was the dance director of 16 Assamese films.



The celebrated dancer was conferred several awards including the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Assam Silpi Divas and Assam Natya Sanmilan awards.