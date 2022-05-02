Guwahati: Bharatnatyam recital by Violina Thakuria and Bhiolina Boro, Kathak performance by Hriday Parash Kalita and Odissi recital by Sarmistha Chowdhary were part of ‘Nritya Anand’, an evening of classical dance performances organized in Guwahati recently.

The enthralling dance performances by the young dancers enchanted the audience.

The scintillating dance performance was organized at the city’s Rabindra Bhawan by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (IICR) Guwahati in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam to mark the World Dance Day 2022 celebration.

ICCR, Guwahati Regional Director Madhurkangkana Roy, Cultural Affairs Director Dr. Debajit Khanikar, Kathak maestro Bipul Das, Odissi and Sattriya exponent Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia and Bharatnatyam exponent Upasana Mahanta graced the evening as guests.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Debajit Khanikar mentioned how the students find a platform under the tutelage of their Gurus.

Guru Bipul Das talked about how World Dance Day is a ‘special day’ for all artistes.

It may be mentioned that Violina Thakuria and Bhiolina Boro are students of Upasana Mahanta while Hriday Parash Kalita and Sarmistha Chowdhary are students of Bipul Das and Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia respectively.

The artistes performed traditional pure dance items followed by abhinaya sequences.

The evening ended with a beautiful confluence of the three Indian classical dance forms fusion of Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Odissi.