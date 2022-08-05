Guwahati: A youth from Nagaon in Assam was arrested by the police after he allegedly made an attempt to join the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent.

As per reports, the person has been identified as Anarul Haque, a resident of the Juria area.

He was nabbed based on specific inputs that he had attempted to join the banned outfit through social media.

Haque allegedly made attempts to join the outfit through their Facebook page.

It is not yet clear which page it was however, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned that there have been several reports of the ULFA-I using social media to recruit youths.