AIZAWL: A five-member delegation from Assam will visit Mizoram to discuss the issue of border dispute between the two states.

The five-member Assam delegation would be led by state minister Atul Bora.

The Assam delegation will be holding discussions with its Mizoram counterpart on August 9 and 10.

The delegation from Assam will arrive in Mizoram on the morning of August 9.

Besides minister Atul Bora, who will head the delegation, the other members of the team from Assam will be minister Ashok Singhal and three other senior officials of the Assam government, including state border protection and development commissioner – GD Tripathy.

According to sources, the Mizoram team will be headed by state home minister Lalchamliana.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary, which in recent times has seen several clashes.

Also read: Mizoram financial crunch: State government hopeful of stabilising condition

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram can be traced back to the two British-era demarcations, that is, in 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram accepts the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of the area now falling under Assam as its actual boundary, the Assam government said that the demarcations made under the 1933 notification were its constitutional boundary.

In July last year, a violent clash broke out at a disputed area along the Assam-Mizoram border that resulted in deaths of at least six Assam policemen and a civilian.

Moreover, around 60 people were also injured in the clash.

Almost immediately after the incident both Assam and Mizoram decided to hold talks and resolve the decades-old boundary dispute between the two states.