GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, launched a scatting attack on AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that BJP is against men from the Muslim community having multiple wives.

The Assam chief minister was reacting to the recent controversial statement of Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal, in an interview with a media house on December 2, reportedly advised Hindus to marry young to produce more children like Muslims.

“No one in India must have the right to marry three to four women. The BJP seeks to change this system,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “If there can be doctors from Assamese Hindu families, there should also be doctors from Muslim families.”

“Our government work for the progress of all people. We don’t want the Muslim students to study in madrassas and become ‘Jonabs’ and ‘Imams’,” the Assam CM added.