Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipanka Kumar Nath on Thursday resigned from the Assam’s influential students’ body.

“I have decided to leave AASU due to some personal reasons, ” Nath said on Thursday.

An important of the AASU was convened at Gauhati University on Thursday to discuss the change in leadership of the organisation.

According to reports, AASU leader Utpal Sharma is in line to become the next president of the students’ body.

The newly elected state executive committee of AASU took the oath and assumed charge on November 30, 2020. The ceremony was held at Gauhati University.

Dipanka Kumar Nath continued his role as president of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new general secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the students’ body in 2020.

Sources claimed that Dipanka Kumar Nath will join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and seek a ticket from the Barpeta or Guwahati constituency to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.