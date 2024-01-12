GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for traditional buffalo and bulbuli fights during Bhogali Bihu celebrations in the state.

Guidelines as per the SOPs published by Assam government:

Buffalo fights will be allowed only in places where there is a history of holding buffalo fights for at least 25 years.

Buffalo combat will be permitted for a limited period, from January 15 to January 25, 2024 (10 days).

The organizing committees must ensure that the buffalo combat takes place between 7 am to 4 pm.

A team from the animal husbandry department must be stationed at the site of the buffalo battles to give emergency medical care in the event of an emergency.

There should be ambulances on standby for the animals in areas where there are large-scale buffalo battles.

The organizers of the buffalo fight will have to arrange food, water and sunshades (restrooms) for the buffaloes in the fighting arena.

Videography of the entire event of the buffalo fight should be done by mentioning the date, time and place.

The organising committee will have to ensure proper videography of the entire event.

The organizers will need to set up appropriate barricades at the buffalo combat arena.

Only healthy male buffaloes must be used in buffalo fighting. During combat, no sharp weapons or equipment may be used to provoke the buffalo.

No intoxicating substances (such as opium) or medications that can boost buffalo efficiency will be permitted to be fed.

The organizing committees must provide a written undertaking to follow the guidelines outlined in the SOP to obtain approval from the district administration to hold the buffalo battles.

On the other side, SOPs for bulbuli bird fight administration have been established. The bulbuli birds that will be utilized in the combat must be kept fully safe. Arrangements must be made to provide food and water to the birds at the site of the fight.

The organizing groups will have to keep an eye on safety and security. Bulbuli bird fights must be addressed in a timely and orderly manner.

The combat game management committee will have to put up barricades at such fighting arenas.

Aside from two Marchers and two judges, no one else will be permitted to enter the stage. The birds’ owner will be required to sit in a series of specially allocated seats.

The organizers must provide sufficient seating for the spectators so that they may enjoy the game. At the end of the game, the bulbuli birds must be left in good health in the open sky.