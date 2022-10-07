New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as he walked with them.

Gandhi said he stood with her and countless others who “represent the true spirit of India”.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

“Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. It can never be silenced,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of him walking with Lankesh’s family members holding her mother’s hand.

We will never tire of championing those that fight for truth and justice.



The late Gauri Lankesh's family joined Rahul Gandhi during the #BharatJodoYatra today. pic.twitter.com/D8HxtnIwGm — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 7, 2022

Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence on September 5, 2017.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.