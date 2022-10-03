Bengaluru: The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed its fourth day in Karnataka on Monday.

Congress party said the Yarta has got received a good response from its workers as well as the people in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Mandya districts of Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, has been criticising the state’s ruling BJP in the rallies over issues such as corruption and communalism.

He continued his attack on Monday by claiming “Karnataka has the most corrupt government in India”.

Addressing a gathering in Mandya district, he said the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka charges 40 per cent commission from farmers, labourers, small and medium businessmen.

He said though the state’s contractors wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about “40 per cent commission”, he did not take any action.

On its 26th day, amid the colourful and lively Dasara festivities, the Bharat Jodo Yatra marched on from Mysore towards the ancient temple town of Srirangapatna in Mandya district, and reached Pandavapura town, as planned.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka is said to have lifted the spirits of Congress members in the state. The party has said they would take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6.

Rahul Gandhi also visited and offered prayers at the renowned St Philomena’s Church and the Dargah in Mysore.

While walking towards Srirangapatna, he interacted with one Ayub Ahmed, a resident of Mysuru.

The Congress leader also interacted with Mangala, a woman autorickshaw driver who has been an inspiration to many young women towards becoming independent and self-empowered.

During the padayatra, Rahul Gandhi walked 12 km in the morning session, and then stopped for lunch at the Parivartana School. The yatris enjoyed the local cuisine and got to taste the famous Mysore Pak.

The padayatra then continued ahead of schedule and marched towards Pandavapura covering further a distance of 10 km.

On the occasion of Dasara, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will now take a pause for 2 days in Mysore, and the yatris will get to experience the famous Mysuru Dasara.