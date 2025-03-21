Guwahati: A group of six individuals allegedly hijacked a truck carrying betel nuts in Assam’s Rangia on Friday’s early morning.

The attack reportedly occurred around midnight when the miscreants ambushed the truck tying up the driver and handyman before assaulting them.

The victims were then driven around overnight and abandoned in Mandakata.

The truck was traveling from Guwahati to Maharashtra when the hijackers intercepted it near the Bangalikuchi petrol pump on the national highway. The gang, arriving in a Swift Dzire, forced the truck to stop and quickly overpowered the driver and handyman.

Two of the hijackers then took control of the truck and drove it towards Bongaigaon, while the rest of the group transported the victims in their car.

During the ordeal, the attackers physically assaulted the driver and handyman, stole cash and mobile phones from the truck driver, and left the victims behind.

This hijacking follows a similar incident that occurred on March 10 in Bandapara, Boko. A gang of 6-7 armed criminals hijacked a betel nut-laden vehicle, stealing 48 bags of betel nuts, Rs 62,000 in cash, and two mobile phones.

The gang held the driver and trader captive before releasing them near the Assam-Meghalaya border. Police have filed complaints and are investigating both incidents.





